TN Police arrests advocate in BSP chief murder case

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday arrested an advocate in the murder case of BSP state chief K. Armstrong.

The police identified the accused advocate as Ashwathaman, who is the son of history-sheeter and local goon Nagendran, who is lodged in Vellore Central Prison.

Ashwathaman, who also is said to be a Youth Congress functionary, is the 22nd person to be arrested in the case. The other persons arrested in the case are members of DMK, AIADMK, Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

Chennai Police said that Ashwathaman was arrested following information given by those arrested during the interrogation.

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has said that they have expelled Aswathaman from the organisation and also removed him from the primary membership of the party.

On July 5, K. Armstrong (53) was murdered in front of his under-construction house at Venugopal Swami Koil Street in Perambur, Chennai.

Initially, the Greater Chennai Police arrested eight persons including Ponnai Balu, brother of Arcot V. Suresh who was killed on August 18, 2023.

The enmity between Suresh and Armstrong was related to the Aarudhra investment scam in which crores of rupees were swindled.

While Suresh represented the interests of the promotors of the Aarudhra scam, Armstrong was with a few investors who lost heavily when the investment scheme turned into a scam.

One of the accused Thiruvengadan was killed by police on July 14, in an alleged ‘encounter’. Police had then said that Thiruvengadan tried to flee after opening fire at the police when he was brought by the cops to a place near Madhavaram in Chennai to recover the weapons used in the murder of Armstrong.