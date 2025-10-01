TN Police to recruit ex-servicemen for elite bomb disposal units

Chennai: In a move to strengthen its counter-terrorism and security infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu Police have launched a special recruitment drive to induct experienced ex-servicemen and ex-paramilitary personnel into its Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS).

The initiative aims to bring in highly trained specialists with proven expertise in handling explosives and neutralising threats, a skill set increasingly vital for public safety in the state.

According to an official notification, the department is inviting applications on a one-year contractual basis to fill 59 posts across three key designations.

These include two vacancies for Inspector (BDDS) to be filled from among retired Subedars and Subedar-Majors, 14 Sub-Inspector (BDDS) posts for ex-Naib Subedars, and 43 Head Constable (BDDS) positions for ex-Havildars and Naiks. The pay scales range from Rs 20,600 - Rs 65,500 for Head Constables to Rs 37,700 – Rs 1,19,500 for Inspectors.

Applicants must meet strict eligibility conditions. Candidates should be below 50 years of age as on July 1, 2025, and have completed at least 10 years of service in the Army or any paramilitary force. They must also hold a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or equivalent qualification and possess a minimum six-week certification in Bomb Detection and Disposal (BDD) from premier institutions such as the Centre for Military Engineering (CME), Pune, the National Security Guard (NSG), or the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Practical experience is crucial.

Those who have worked in elite bomb disposal units like the 261 or 262 Counter Explosive Devices (CED) Units of the Indian Army, NSG’s BD units, the National Bomb Data Centre, or airports will be given preference.

Additionally, candidates must be medically fit with ‘SHAPE-1’ category health status and should be capable of training personnel in both Tamil and English.

Eligible applicants must send their applications by post to the Additional Director General of Police, Operations, Marutham, No.17, Boat Club Road, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai - 600028, by October 31.

The package should include bio-data, educational certificates, relevant discharge book pages, pension orders, and BDD course and experience proofs. Shortlisted candidates will face a rigorous selection process, including certificate verification, a written test, and practical demonstrations.

The police have emphasised that this recruitment is governed by specific contractual terms and conditions.