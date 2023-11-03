'To be choked till death,' netizens slam Kejriwal over rising pollution in Delhi

New Delhi: As Air Quality Index (AQI) crash-dived into ‘severe’ category, the netizens have come down heavily on the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to curb the rising pollution levels.

“To be choked till death, every Delhiite is feeling like this! Where is Mr. Kejriwal hiding? Now in Punjab also they have their government,” wrote a nitizen on social media.

Kejriwal had announced that in light of the rising pollution levels, all government and primary schools in Delhi will remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

“The number of stubble burning in Haryana is way less than what Punjab is doing. When will these politicians stop blame-game and start working for people,” another nitizen wrote.

Kejriwal government had even imposed a ban on non-essential construction activities and on the plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars in Delhi Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Every year, the same deadly November. God help us and Kejriwal you got exposed yet again,” another nitizen wrote.

On Friday morning, the overall AQI in Delhi was in the ‘severe’ category. It is believed that the air pollution level is likely to remain unchanged for the next 3-4 days and may rise in the second week of November, when winds from the northwest begin to arrive in Delhi, carrying more stubble-burning smoke.

"Kids and old people are suffering a lot because of the government's failure. When will we learn?" a nitizen wrote.