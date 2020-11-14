Today Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Perform Diwali Pujan at Akshardham Temple

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform 'Diwali Pujan' at Akshardham temple on Saturday evening along with members of his cabinet. The puja will begin at 7.39 pm and the program will be live-streamed.

In a tweet on Saturday, Kejriwal said, "Happy Diwali to all the countrymen, May Ma Lakshmi's blessings be with you forever. Today at 7.39 pm, 2 crore people of Delhi will together perform Diwali Pujan and chanting which will be broadcast live on TV. Let us all become a part of Delhi's Diwali. ''

Kejriwal invited all two crore Delhiites to attend the event from their homes. CM Kejriwal said last week that the situation of Covid-19 in the capital is deteriorating due to rising air pollution. He appealed to the people not to burst firecrackers on Diwali and to offer prayers at homes through social distancing.

On Friday too, Kejriwal said that his government plans to take steps to resolve the growing Covid-19 cases in the capital in the coming week. He also said that the situation is expected to come under control in seven to ten days.

The Delhi government had decided to ban all types of firecrackers in the city by 30 November after the Chief Minister reviewed the Covid-19 situation on 5 November.

Special teams and flying squads have been formed by the Delhi Police under each police station to prevent firecrackers selling and bursting on Diwali. Authorities said,that police had seized around 3,000 firecrackers in the last 10 days and arrested 47 people.