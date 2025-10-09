‘Together we soar to greater heights’: Army, IAF celebrate 93rd Air Force Day in Arunachal

New Delhi: To mark the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day, personnel of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) came together at the picturesque Advanced Landing Ground (ALG), Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate the spirit of jointmanship, unity and national pride.

The celebration showcased the seamless coordination and strong bond that exists between the two premier arms of the Indian Armed Forces.

The event highlighted the significance of synergy in operations and the importance of mutual trust and cooperation in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A ceremonial display and interactive session between the soldiers and air warriors symbolised the strength of joint efforts in ensuring operational readiness in the strategically vital region.

The event served as a reminder of the crucial role played by the Indian Armed Forces in maintaining peace, security and stability across all terrains and conditions.

The gathering echoed a common sentiment — “Together we soar to greater heights.”

The celebration was not just a tribute to the glorious history of the Indian Air Force but also a reaffirmation of the Armed Forces’ commitment to excellence, teamwork and nation-building.

The event concluded with both services expressing their resolve to continue working hand in hand to strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities and uphold the proud legacy of unity in service.

Notably, the 93rd Indian Air Force Day was celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station on Wednesday, honouring the valour and dedication of the men and women in blue who safeguard the nation's skies.

This year's celebrations carried a special tribute to Operation Sindoor, a defining moment in the IAF's legacy.

Also, the IAF was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India.



