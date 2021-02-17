Toolkit Case : Shantanu gets pre-arrest bail

Mumbai/New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted `transit anticipatory bail' to Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the `toolkit' case related to the farmers' protest in which climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested.

Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangabad bench of the high court granted Muluk ten days' pre-arrest bail to enable him to apply for protection before the appropriate court in Delhi.

Another suspect, lawyer Nikita Jacob's similar plea was heard by Justice P D Naik at the high court's principal bench in Mumbai, which said it would pass order on Wednesday. Jacobhas admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day, which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation founder MO Dhaliwal, and other fellow activists including Disha.

A court in Delhi directed Delhi Police to hand over to 21-year-old climate activist Disha a copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media on the farmers' protest and allowed her to speak to her family.

Besides the FIR, the court also directed the police to provide her the copies of the arrest memo and remand paper which was placed to seek her custodial interrogation.

The court also permitted her to get warm clothes, masks and books. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ravi to speak with her family members over phone for 15 minutes a day and meet with her lawyer for 30 minutes a day, while she is in police custody.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said he was not afraid of police complaints being filed against him over his tweet on the 'toolkit' case.

His remark came after reports that a Karnataka-based group of activists had filed a complaint over his Twitter post on Disha Ravi that appeared to urge "exterminating" those who harbour the "seed of anti-nationalism".

Challenging the interpretation of his tweet, the minister told reporters: "I have said whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their mind, that has to be destroyed from the roots. Let me make it clear, it is exterminating that seed of anti-nationalism and not exterminating the person."