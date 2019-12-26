Top 10 policies introduced by Indian government this decade

The Government has taken up certain projects for developing the nation on a global scale. These projects involve several factors of economic, political, social, financial, health and wellbeing, education, employment etc., Here are the top 10 policies as per the government that has been initiated.

1. Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme / Sep 2018

It is the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world, under the management of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It aims at providing, cashless coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

2. Swachh Bharat Mission / Oct 2014

The scheme represents itself as a step towards cleanliness, this mission is taken under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation for SBA (rural) & Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for SBA (urban), the plan includes the construction of 1 crore Household Toilets. It aims towards "open-defecation free" India by 2 October 2019 (the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi) by constructing 90 million toilets in rural India at a projected cost of ₹1.96 lakh crore.

Clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of India's cities, towns, and rural areas.

3. Make In India / Sep 2014

The scheme is empowered by the Zero Defect Zero Effect, it is taken up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It aims towards providing Job creation and skill enhancement in 25 sectors of the economy, and to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub. According to the current policy, 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is permitted in all 25 sectors, except for Space industry (74%), defence industry (49%) and Media of India (26%).

4. PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana) / Aug 2014

The scheme aims towards expansion and makes affordable access to financial services such as bank accounts, remittances, credit, insurance and pensions. The scheme is stated by the phrase Mera Khatha, Bhagya Vidhatha (My account brings me a good fortune). It is being worked on by the Ministry of Finance. A nationwide financial inclusion program of GOI which is applicable to 18 to 65 years age group.

5. PMUY (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) / May 2016

The aim of the scheme is aimed at replacing the unclean cooking fuels mostly used in rural India with the clean and more efficient LPG. The

slogan Swachh Indian, Behtar Jeevan empowers the scheme. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas handles the services being provided.

6. Digital India / Jul 2015

The scheme aims to make sure the services of the Government are made available to citizens electronically by improved online infrastructure and by increasing Internet connectivity or by making the country digitally empowered in the field of technology. The slogan Power to Empower is the message being carried out.

The core of the scheme focuses on the Development of secure and stable digital infrastructure, delivering government services digitally, and universal digital literacy

BharatNet, Make in India, Startup India and Standup India, industrial corridors, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, dedicated freight corridors, UDAN-RCS and E-Kranti are the programmes started as a part of Make In India initiative.

7. Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana / May 2015

It is an accident scheme backed by the government of India, the service initiative is taken by the Ministry of Finance

8. Atal Pension Yojana / May 2015

A government-backed pension scheme in India targeted at the unorganised sector under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance. All subscribing workers below the age of 40 are eligible for a pension of up to ₹5,000 per month on the attainment of 60 years of age.

9. Skill India / July 2015

The policy aims towards training over 40 crore people in India in different skills by 2022.

Being taken under the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship. The objective is oriented to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skills training which shall allow in securing a better livelihood. Under this Scheme, Training and Assessment fees are completely paid by the Government.

10. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana / Jan 2015

The aim of the scheme is to highlight the issue of the declining child sex ratio (CSR) and to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls. The policy is being taken under MoWCD, MoHFW and MoHRD. The overall strategy to achieve the marked goal is by Implementing a sustained social mobilization and communication campaign to create equal value for the girl child and promote her education.