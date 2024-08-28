Top court refuses to accept IMA chief Asokan’s apology

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accept the unconditional apology published by Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief R V Asokan in a newspaper over his “damaging” comments about the apex court in an interview to news agency PTI, saying the excerpt of the apology filed before it was “illegible” as the font was “minuscule”.

Asokan had made the remarks while answering queries about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s misleading advertisements case which was published in various publications. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta directed senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Asokan, to file physical copies of 20 editions of The Hindu newspaper, where his apology was published, within one week.

“We will not budge until we see advertisements in physical form, show us the actual size. No arguments till we see the advertisements...The excerpt of the apology filed before us is illegible in as much as the font is minuscule. Counsel for IMA president is directed to file physical copies of 20 publications of The Hindu where the publication of apology has been done within one week,” the bench said. As the hearing commenced, Patwalia submitted a list of publications where the apology has been published.

“What is the size? Who can read this? It is less than 0.10 cm,” the bench said.

Patwalia said the IMA president was apologetic about the statement he made during the interview. “He is not obliging anyone by tendering the apology,” the bench shot back. After the apex court issued the direction, Patwalia requested it to pass an order that would settle the matter against the IMA President as Justice Kohli is set to retire on September 1, 2024.