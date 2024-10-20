Tourists amazed by transformation of Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Even ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, set to take place in January-February, Prayagraj is already witnessing a significant influx of visitors from across India and even from Malaysia.

Pilgrims are arriving to take a holy dip at the Sangam, drawn not only by the spiritual significance of the site, but also by the transformative work carried out under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

A group from Malaysia was spotted bathing and meditating at the Sangam, praising the positive changes happening in the state. Additionally, a group from South India, consisting of IT professionals and chartered accountants, was seen on the banks of the Sangam.

These individuals, employed in various multinational companies, visited Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Shri Ram, and then traveled to Prayagraj to observe the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025. Next on their journey is a visit to the city of Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi.

Tourists from across India and abroad were amazed by the rapid development taking place in Uttar Pradesh. Those who visited a decade ago are astonished by the transformation, including the wide roads and cleanliness of Sangam Nagari. Many credit Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this remarkable change. The state’s improved law and order situation has made people from all over the world feel safe and welcome, removing any hesitation to visit.

Rati Devi from Kerala expressed admiration for the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. She shared that she frequently hears about the accomplishments of the Yogi government and follows the state’s progress from across India. She remarked, “I wish every state had a CM like Yogi, so the entire country could experience such positive change.”

Gopalakrishnan from Chennai, visiting Triveni Mata, shared that he had long planned a trip to Prayagraj. His family’s journey through Uttar Pradesh began in Ayodhya, where they visited Lord Shri Ram. Now in Prayagraj to witness the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, he is excited about what lies ahead and is fully prepared for their next stop—Kashi.

Harshit Patel and Ram Nayak, engineers from Navi Mumbai, also planned a spiritual journey across Uttar Pradesh. After visiting Ayodhya, they reached the Sangam in Prayagraj, where they bowed before the Ganga River. Filled with a sense of blessing after their visit, both friends are now on their way to Kashi and are eager to return during the Maha Kumbh 2025 to experience the world-class facilities.