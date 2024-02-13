Traffic Chaos at Delhi Borders As Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Intensifies: Chief Justice Offers Relief To Lawyers

Amidst the significant traffic congestion observed at the Delhi borders with Gurugram and Noida due to the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has offered flexibility to lawyers facing travel difficulties, stating, "If any lawyer is facing any travel difficulty, we will adjust," according to Live Law.

Concrete barricades have been erected by the police to regulate the entry of vehicles into the national capital, leading to a traffic jam stretching over 1 kilometer on the Delhi-Meerut highway at the Gazipur border, with vehicles lining up along the route today.

DY Chandrachud's assurance followed a letter from Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish Aggarwala to the Chief Justice of India, requesting directives to courts to abstain from issuing adverse orders due to lawyers' absence, as per ANI reports.

Over 200 farmers' unions are currently en route to Delhi for the 'Delhi Chalo' march, with the objective of pressing the Centre to meet their demands, notably regarding a guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP).

Following an inconclusive meeting between farmer leaders and Union ministers late Monday night, the farmers have decided to proceed with their 'Delhi Chalo' protest today.