Traffic tips help drivers negotiate HP roads

Shimla: The apple transportation period in Shimla this year has witnessed a 44 per cent decline in road accidents as compared to last year, with authorities imparting skills on hill driving to drivers with a focus on halting of vehicles at accident prone spots and not over applying brakes on slopes. The period from July to mid October in Shimla is the peak period when apples are transported and it is also a time when the number of road accidents increase as many drivers are not proficient in hill driving.



Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI that an analysis of factors leading to loss of life and property due to accidents during the apple season was done and it was found that overloading, over speeding and lack of proficiency in hill driving led to frequent accidents, Over application of brakes on slopes by drivers leads to loss of pressure and heats up the wheel which impacts the brake system and results in accidents.

Imparting knowledge and skills on hill driving, especially not applying brakes frequently, use of heavy gears and holding and halting of vehicles at accident prone spots to coordinate traffic and speed helped in reducing the number of accidents, he added. According to police data, 32 people were killed and 130 were injured in 79 road accidents during the apple season from July 1 to October 13 this year as compared to 65 deaths and injuries to 255 persons in 142 accidents in the corresponding period in 2022 which implies that accidents, deaths and injuries reduced by 44 percent, 50 percent and 49 percent respectively.

Despite challenging conditions following heavy damage to roads infrastructure caused by landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in the months of July and August, the road accidents count during the apple season has significantly come down in the district, police officials said on Sunday.