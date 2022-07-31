Traffic Warden In Kerala Recieved Appreciation From Every Kerala CM

MA Khareem has been controlling traffic at the Secretariat's Cantonment Gate for the past thirty years. It's interesting that he works as a traffic warden rather than for the state government. That hasn't stopped him from performing his duties, though.



K Karunakaran's tenure as chief minister in the early 1990s, his attentiveness has attracted the attention of former chief ministers. Now, whenever his car passes past the Cantonment Gate, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too praises Khareem.

The 55-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram's Kallattumukku neighbourhood has worked as a traffic volunteer there over the years, under the administrations of A K Antony, E K Nayanar, Oommen Chandy, and V S Achuthanandan. When the chief minister attends a programme in the University Senate Hall, he occasionally goes there to offer his services.

Khareem praises the Cantonment Police's unwavering support for him and their appreciation of the work he has been performing. The busiest entry to the Secretariat is the fourth gate, also known as the Cantonment Gate. Other ministers, officials, and staff personnel typically use that gate in addition to the chief minister.

The CM sent a car to pick him up on the final day of the previous LDF administration and drove him to the Cliff House.

An officer states that Khareem didn't know where he was going. The CM offered him a lavish sadya before being returned to the Cantonment Gate. The CM just came out of his car and provided an umbrella to Khareem while he was controlling traffic in the rain. However, as he ages, Khareem has reached a point where he claims he can no longer act in that way. He need money to pay my bills. Now, his siblings support him.