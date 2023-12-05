Tragic Collision Claims The Life Of A Soldier, Leaves Four Severely Injured In Bihar

In a devastating incident in Bihar's Rohtas district, one soldier lost his life, and four others sustained severe injuries when a police vehicle escorting Bihar government minister Jama Khan collided with a stationary truck on Tuesday.



The victims, identified as two female soldiers named Rani Kumari and Archana Kumari, along with Manoj Kumar and Ramesh Kumar, were immediately taken to a community health center for initial medical attention. Following the initial care, they were subsequently referred to Varanasi for further treatment.

The soldier who tragically lost his life in the accident has not yet been identified by the police. The authorities have taken custody of the deceased soldier's body, and the post-mortem process is currently underway to determine the cause of death.

In response to the incident, district officials swiftly arrived at the scene after being notified and have initiated a preliminary investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision. The tragic accident serves as a somber reminder of the risks and challenges faced by those serving in uniform, prompting a thorough examination to prevent such incidents in the future.