Tragic Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Train Derailment In Bihar's Buxar Claims Lives

The derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express train in Bihar's Buxar has resulted in a tragic loss of life, claiming at least four passengers on a Wednesday evening. Reports from a Railway Police Force official indicate that approximately 70 individuals sustained injuries as a result of the incident, which occurred when six coaches of the train derailed near the Raghunathpur station. In response to this distressing event, the Railways declared an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the train derailment. Additionally, Rs 50,000 would be offered to those injured.

Visual images of the accident depict two AC III Tier coaches that had overturned, while four other coaches had veered off the tracks during the derailment. In the immediate aftermath of the accident, local residents rushed to the scene to assist passengers and help them exit the derailed coaches. Several police officials and ambulances quickly responded to the situation upon receiving notification of the incident.

On Thursday morning, efforts were underway to remove the derailed train from the tracks. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw extended his condolences for the lives lost and confirmed that evacuation and rescue operations were completed, with all coaches inspected. The minister also pledged that an investigation would be launched to determine the root cause of the derailment.

The derailment took place after the 23-coach 12506 North East Express had departed from the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7.40 am on Wednesday, embarking on its nearly 33-hour journey to Kamakhya, located about six kilometers away from Guwahati. The accident occurred at approximately 9.53 pm, less than half an hour after the train had left Buxar station and was en route to Ara.



Following the derailment, several trains were either canceled or rescheduled due to the damage inflicted on electric wires, poles, and rail tracks. Alternate arrangements were made to transport passengers from the derailed train to their respective destinations.



The railways swiftly established emergency helpline numbers for passengers affected by the incident. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his condolences to the affected families and confirmed that a relief train had already departed to assist stranded passengers from the derailed train.

In response to the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav instructed the disaster management and health departments to take immediate action to provide relief to as many people as possible. He also reported that he had spoken to the district magistrates of Buxar and Bhojpur.



Regarding the cause of the train derailment, Tarun Prakash, AGM (East Central Railway), stated that investigations were underway, and information regarding the accident's cause would be shared soon. Rajiv Chandra Singh, SDPO (Jagdishpur), emphasized that only the technical team could provide specific details about the accident's cause.

