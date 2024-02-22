Tragic Farmer Incident And Escalating Tensions: Shubhkaran Singh's Death And Tear Gas Clash

The incident involving Shubhkaran Singh, a 21-year-old farmer from Balloh village in Bathinda, is tragic and has sparked concerns among farmer communities. Singh suffered a fatal head injury at Dhabi Gujran in Patiala, and despite being rushed to Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital, he was declared brought dead. The precise cause of his injury remains uncertain, with investigations ongoing. However, farmer leaders have voiced allegations suggesting that Singh might have been hit by a rubber bullet.



Meanwhile, tensions between farmers and authorities have escalated further. On February 21, the Haryana Police resorted to using tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points. The farmers were attempting to breach the barricades erected to halt their protest march towards Delhi. This action occurred after the farmers, who are demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, announced their intention to resume their protest. The decision came following the failure of their fourth round of talks with the government to resolve the issue.



The clash between the farmers and the police underscores the deep-seated frustration and discontent among the farming community regarding the agricultural policies and the contentious issue of MSP. It also highlights the increasingly tense atmosphere surrounding the ongoing protests, with both sides digging in their heels, leading to unfortunate incidents like the one involving Shubhkaran Singh. The situation calls for urgent dialogue and a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life and escalation of tensions.

