Tragic Food Poisoning Incident Claims Life of 14-Year-Old Girl In Tamil Nadu

A tragic incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal when a 14-year-old girl lost her life on Monday due to food poisoning. The unfortunate incident occurred following the consumption of a chicken shawarma on Sunday. The young girl, along with her family, had partaken in the chicken shawarma, among other non-vegetarian items, that her father had brought home from a local restaurant.

Distressingly, on the same night, the girl's health deteriorated significantly, prompting her family to rush her to the hospital for treatment of food poisoning. Although she was briefly discharged and returned home, her condition took a grave turn, ultimately leading to her untimely demise on Monday.

Adding to the alarming situation, local authorities reported that 13 medical students had also fallen ill after consuming non-vegetarian dishes from the same restaurant. These affected individuals were promptly admitted for medical care and were undergoing treatment at the time.

In response to these distressing events, law enforcement authorities wasted no time and immediately conducted a raid on the restaurant premises. During the raid, food samples were meticulously collected for examination, and three individuals connected to the restaurant were taken into custody for further investigation. Additionally, a specialized food safety team was deployed to trace the origin of the chicken used in various dishes, including grilled chicken, tandoori chicken, and shawarma, as these items were implicated in the food poisoning cases.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are diligently working to uncover the exact cause of the food poisoning outbreak and to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to prevent any future incidents of this nature.