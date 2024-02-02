Tragic Suicide Of Online BTech Student In Kota Raises Concerns Over Mental Health

A student from Kota, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh and enrolled in the final year of an online BTech course in Chennai, was reportedly found dead by suicide in his rented room in Kota's Vigyan Nagar area, as per the police statement on Friday. The 27-year-old had been residing in Kota since 2016, having initially joined a coaching institute in the city to prepare for the JEE entrance exam. Although he left the coaching center in 2019, he continued to stay in Kota, attending online classes.

The incident came to light on Thursday night when a tiffin delivery boy discovered the untouched box outside the student's door. After unsuccessful attempts to get a response, the landlord was alerted, and upon breaking open the door, the 27-year-old was found hanging from the fan, according to the police.

The deceased's identity was not disclosed, but the police have shared that they have informed the family and sent the body for autopsy. The police officer, Kaushalya Galav, stated that the motive behind the suicide is currently unknown. This marks the third reported suicide in Kota this year, following a troubling trend from the previous year when 26 students allegedly took their own lives in the city known for hosting students from across the country preparing for competitive exams like the JEE. No suicide note was discovered at the scene.