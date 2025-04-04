Tragic Well Cleaning Accident in Madhya Pradesh: 8 Villagers Dead

In a tragic incident in Kondawat village, Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, eight villagers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a 150-year-old well. The well, traditionally used for idol immersion during the Gangaur festival, had accumulated sludge over time. On Thursday, five villagers descended to remove the muck but became trapped in the swampy residue. Three others attempted to rescue them but were also overcome by toxic fumes, leading to their suffocation and drowning. ​

A four-hour rescue operation by district administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams retrieved all eight bodies. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for each victim's family and called for a thorough investigation. ​

Devastated villagers have decided to seal the well to prevent future tragedies. Preliminary findings suggest that the well's contamination led to the release of toxic gases, causing the victims' deaths.

This incident highlights the dangers of cleaning long-unused wells without proper safety measures. It is crucial to assess potential hazards, such as toxic gas accumulation, and take necessary precautions before undertaking such tasks