Translating education into employability and enterprise

The Budget was a turning point in shifting focus from education access to workforce outcomes in an AI-shaped services economy.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Unstop

“The proposal to create a high-powered Education to Employment and Enterprise Committee is a timely acknowledgement that India’s growth will be driven by its talent and services sector. The real challenge today is translating learning into employable and enterprise-ready skills.

The emphasis on large-scale AI missions and emerging technology capacity building for 25 crore Indians signals a move from intent to infrastructure. This Budget lays the foundation for a workforce that is continuously adaptable in an AI-led economy.”