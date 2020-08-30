Transport Minister of Delhi said, what will passengers have to keep in mind during the metro journey from September 7

New Delhi: The Central Government has issued guidelines regarding Unlock 4. During this time, people living in Delhi-NCR are going to get great relief. After 170 days in the Corona period, Delhi Metro will return on track again.

However, due to strict adherence to all precautions to prevent infection, passengers will have to face many changes. Passengers will be able to sit, leaving one seat for social distancing. At the same time, apart from the Arogya Setu app, mask, thermal screening, the announcements in Metro will also be different from before.

Millions of people eagerly waiting for Metro operations will get a big relief from the commencement of services. On Sunday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot gave many details while giving information about this.

He said that passengers will be allowed inside only after thermal screening at the metro station. It will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks, tokens will remain closed, people will travel only through smart cards.

The stations of the areas coming into the Containment Zone will remain closed. Along with this, some more stations will also remain closed, whose list will be given to the public. It is known that for the convenience of the passengers, the metro will stop at the stations for a longer time.

In terms of security, the stoppage time will be doubled in view of the time taken for passengers to check before entry. The metro will now stop from 55 seconds to one minute instead of 30-35 seconds at the interchange station.

There will be penalty for ignoring

In order to travel in the metro, it is necessary for all passengers and personnel to have a Mask and Arogya Setu app. The CISF has also proposed a penalty of Rs 500 if rules are ignored.

Along with this, there will be a change in announcements happening inside the metro. Precautionary suggestions will be made to protect passengers from infection. Apart from social distancing, Arogya Setu app, mask and crowd control, DMRC will also be watching.