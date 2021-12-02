Tribal Mother Defeats Leopard And Rescues Her Son

A courageous tribal mother from a Madhya Pradesh hamlet proved the term true that the love of the mother is above all, when she pulled her son from a leopard's paws while struggling valiantly with the carnivore.



With her eight-year-old kid being abducted by a leopard, the mother maintained her composure and restricted her other children inside her hut while she ran towards a woodland in the direction where the feline had abducted her son. While the leopard attacked her, the child was injured, and the woman was also injured, but she succeeded to escape with her son alive, a testament to her courage and tenacity.

According to a top forest official, the tragedy occurred on Sunday night in Badi Jharia hamlet, in the Sanjay Tiger Reserve's buffer zone in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, around 500 kilometres from Bhopal, the state capital. Kiran, a Baiga tribe woman, sat behind a fire with her three children out beyond their hut to preserve them warm. A leopard emerged out of nowhere and grabbed her son Rahul with its jaws in a short second before fleeing.

The woman was taken aback by the unexpected change of events, but she maintained her composure. She confined her other two children inside the cottage and dashed into the jungle, where she witnessed the leopard fleeing with her son.

She followed the leopard for nearly a kilometre before the big animal took cover in the bushes and clawed the toddler. Kiran, according to the official, did not budge. She continued to use a stick to scare the leopard away while simultaneously raising an alarm.

The leopard was presumably scared off by the woman's bravery and abandoned the youngster. The feline approached Kiran when she was holding her son in her arms. Other locals arrived at the scene after hearing Kiran's plea for help, and the leopard then vanished into the forest. The incident left the boy with injuries to his back, cheeks, and eyes, as well as his mother.

Aseem Bhuria, a buffer zone ranger, later got them admitted to a basic health centre and gave them Rs 1,000 in cash. According to the officer, the forest department will cover all of their medical costs.