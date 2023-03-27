Trinamool likely to join opposition meet for joint strategy in Parliament

New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress is likely to join the opposition meeting called by the Leader of opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber on Monday.

After the opposition meeting, the Congress MPs will be assembling to devise a strategy for the House.

Congress' Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, on Sunday hinted towards resigning as a member of the Lower House of Parliament, saying he is in pain after "his leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified".

"The Honourable Speaker disqualified my leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. I had seen him off on Friday minutes before his disqualification. Rahul Gandhi, who gave me the opportunity to enter the Lok Sabha in 2009, won't be there. Why do I have to be there? I am pained for the injustice to him," Tagore, who represents Tamil Nadu's Virudhnagar constituency, wrote on Twitter.

Tagore is said to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. He is the party-in charge of Goa.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case.

The Surat district court in Gujarat on March 23 convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in 2019.