Triple engine government ensuring Gorakhpur's development at bullet train speed: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the government headed by him saying that when triple engine government is at work, including at the center, state, and local level, development takes place at the speed of a bullet train. During his address at an event held at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said the city is witnessing rapid development because of the presence of all the nine MLAs, District Panchayat President, and Mayor in the district from the BJP.

CM Yogi laid the foundation stone of four major development projects related to the flyover, four-lane, drainage, and sewerage worth Rs 1,822 crore in the city. "We all have to ensure that this pace of development does not stop. There is no dearth of funds for development works. It is also the responsibility of the citizens to join the process of development, preserve the work done and take forward what is happening in a time-bound manner. There is no alternative to development. It is only through development that changes come in the lives of the citizens, employment is created," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers of the executing agencies to complete all the projects in a time-bound manner while ensuring standard and quality. CM Yogi said that Gorakhpur, which earlier, was infamous for mafia, anarchy, and disorder, has emerged as a model of development in recent times. "Before 2017, the health system here was in ruins. Today AIIMS is here and super speciality services are available at BRD Medical College. In place of the closed fertilizer factory in 1990, there is a new factory producing fertilizers at the rate of 105 per cent. This factory is proving to be a panacea for the farmers of the district."

CM Yogi informed that a Sainik School is soon coming up on the premises of the fertilizer factory itself, which will start operating from the next academic session. "Every road in Gorakhpur is four-lane while the Gorakhpur-Lucknow road is going to be six-lane. The distance between Gorakhpur and Varanasi has been reduced to two and a half to three hours owing to the four-lane. The connectivity of roads is also solving the problem of traffic jams. Besides, excellent air connectivity is also available in Gorakhpur. There are 14 flight services from here to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc. The government is providing funds for the new airport here.

"All the religious places including the Gurudwara of Mansarovar, Suryakund, Mukteshwarnath, Jatashankar, and Mohaddipur have become visible. Ramgarhtal, which was a stronghold of crime till eight-ten years ago, has developed into the most beautiful place. Films are being shot here now. Four universities are functional in Gorakhpur", he informed further. Yogi said that apart from AIIMS and Medical College, a large number of hospitals and services of thousands of private doctors are available here. Gorakhpur has become the hub of education and medicine. "Investment is coming to Gorakhpur and local youths are getting jobs and employment here. People from all over the country are also coming here for jobs and employment," he pointed out.

Appreciating the cooperation of the citizens of Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the citizens here have never obstructed the development works. Whenever the issue of widening of roads arose, people agreed to give part of their houses, and establishments, he remarked, adding that the Asuran-Medical College Fourlane, Air Force-Circuit House Fourlane, Mohaddipur-Jangal Kauria Fourlane bear testimony to this. CM Yogi said that the Goddhoiya drainage project will not only remove encroachments but also solve the problem of sewerage and waterlogging for a population of about two lakhs in 17 wards. The project includes proposals for works on a 19.5 km intercepting sewer line, 38 MLD STP (Sewerage Treatment Plant), 61 MLD MPS (Molecular Property Spectrometry), 19.5 km RCC drain construction, and 22 bridges/culverts, etc.

Under the project sewage flow from Chaksha Hussain affecting 17 wards including Bichhiya Jungle Tulsiram West, Shivpur Shahbazganj, Jungle Shaligram, Bichhiya Jungle Tulsiram East, Railway Bichiya Colony, Shahpur, Bhediyagarh, Ghosipurwa, Semra, Basharatpur, Manbela, Raptinagar, Lohia Nagar, Jungle Nakaha, Ram Janki Nagar, Shaktinagar will be treated at the proposed 38 MLD STP and released into Ramgarhtal. The CM said that water-borne diseases like acute encephalitis would also be overcome by solving the problem of water logging and sewerage.

Referring to the Gorakhpur Sewerage Scheme Zone C Part-2, the Chief Minister said that under this sewerage network will be prepared for 21 wards including Jungle Benimadhav, Old Gorakhpur, Kalyanpur, Civil Lines, Ramjanki Nagar, Chaksa Hussain, Janpriya Vihar, Suryakund. Sewer connections will be made available to 44,000 houses by laying a 188 km sewer line. CM Yogi said that the construction of a flyover at Khazanchi Square on the Bargadwa-Kauvabagh Jail Bypass Fourlane will solve the problem of traffic jams. Similarly, with the widening and strengthening of the four-lane Bhathat to Basasthan road, it will be easier to reach the state's first Ayush University. Ayush University can be reached from the city in ten minutes.

Chief Minister also distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes during the program, including PM Swanidhi Yojana, Prime Minister-Chief Minister Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Agriculture and Horticulture Department by giving certificates. Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected th