Triple lockdown in Kerala’s critical areas

Kochi: The Kerala Government has imposed an enhanced triple lockdown in the coastal areas which have been declared as critical containment zones. The triple lockdown will come into force from 6 am on Monday and will continue till July 23.

Shops that sell essential items are allowed to function from 10 am to 6 pm. These shops are permitted to collect stock from 7 am to 9 am. Milk booths are allowed to function from 5 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6 pm. State government-central government, private offices, and other institutions in these areas will remain closed till July 23.



No movement of people will be allowed to and from the containment zones except for medical emergency and exempted services.The government has declared free five kg rice to the families residing in these regions.