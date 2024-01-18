Live
- Tragic Incidents At IIT Kanpur: Third Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room within A Month
- Raminfo Board Approves Preferential Issuance to Raise Up to ₹62 Crores: Chalks Out Aggressive Growth Plans
- Tragic Suicide Incident Delays Karaikal Express: Kerala Man Found Hanging In Baiyappanahalli Compartment
- Shakambhari Navratri 2024: When is it beginning and how do we celebrate; Know rituals, shubh muhurat and significance
- Daily Forex Rates (18-01-2024)
- AICC issues show cause notice to spokesperson Alok Sharma for remarks on Kamal Nath
- National Half-Day Declared: Central Government Offices Close For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
- Anganwadi workers conducts massive rally at Gudem Junction
- Dense fog, cold day conditions to continue for two more days in north India: IMD
- Penguin Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
Just In
Truck bearing crackers catches fire in UP
Highlights
A truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to the holy city caught on fire in Unnao district.
Unnao (UP): A truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to the holy city caught on fire in Unnao district.
The mishap took place near Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao district, reports said.
A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by the locals has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the truck can be seen engulfed in fire as several rounds of fireworks shoot out of it. The truck was on fire for more than three hours before the blaze was extinguished.
Reports say the truck full of fireworks was heading towards Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir, though there is no official confirmation of the same.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS