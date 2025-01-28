Trump and Modi Likely to Meet in February, Strengthen US-India Relations

US President Donald Trump said he might meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC, in February. This was their first call since Trump became the 47th President of the United States.

In the call, Trump talked about Indian immigrants in the US. He said he believed Modi would handle the situation well. Trump also asked for a “fair” trade relationship between the US and India.

Both leaders agreed to work on improving cooperation between their countries.

During Trump's first term, the US and India had a strong relationship. Both leaders had similar goals. Modi’s “Make in India” and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” were ideas with similarities. They also attended rallies in Houston (2019) and Ahmedabad (2020).

Trump helped restart the Quad, a group of the US, India, Japan, and Australia. The Quad aims to improve security in the Indo-Pacific region. The US also made India an important partner in efforts to balance power against China.

What Could Change in Trump's Second Term

Trump criticized India’s trade practices during his re-election campaign. He threatened to impose tariffs (taxes) on India, China, and Brazil. But even with this, Trump’s second term will likely continue to have a strong relationship with India.

The US is India’s biggest trade partner. In 2023/24, trade between the two countries was worth over $118 billion. India is also important in helping the US balance power against China.

In their phone call, Trump asked India to buy more US-made security equipment. He also asked for better trade between the two countries. Both leaders promised to keep supporting the Quad. India will host the next Quad summit.

Looking to the Future

Trump has said he will focus on illegal immigration. However, he is open to allowing skilled workers from India to work legally in the US. Many Indian workers help the American tech industry.

Trump did not mention some problems during the Biden administration. For example, there were accusations about India’s involvement in a failed murder plot in the US. This shows Trump may not focus on these issues in his second term.

In conclusion, Trump’s second term is likely to continue the strong relationship between the US and India. The focus will be on trade, security, and immigration.