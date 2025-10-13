Trump, Sisi invite PM Modi for Gaza peace meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly received an invitation from US President Donald Trump and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to attend a peace summit in Sharm-el Sheikh on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not yet confirmed whether PM Modi will participate in the summit, which will likely discuss ending the war in the Gaza Strip and promoting stability in the Middle East. According to a spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, the summit will be held on Monday afternoon under the joint chairmanship of Trump and al-Sisi. Leaders from more than 20 countries are expected to attend. “The summit aims to end the war in Gaza, strengthen efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new chapter of regional security,” the statement said.

The summit is a part of President Trump’s vision to achieve peace in the region amid his continued efforts to resolve global conflicts. “This summit comes in light of US President Donald Trump’s vision to achieve peace in the region, and his relentless quest to end conflicts around the world,” the statement read further.

If PM Modi attends, it would provide a chance for him to meet President Trump and discuss India’s relationship with Egypt.

Analysts say it will also allow India to show support for the Palestinian cause and clarify its role in Middle East peace efforts, while showing active engagement on global issues. The invitation comes shortly after US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, after which Trump announced Gor as the next United States Ambassador to India.

“The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I’m optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. And that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” he said.