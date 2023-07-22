TSF transforming lives of youths through vehicle training programme

Joda: With an aim to create sustainable livelihood opportunities through employable skills, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has been facilitating motor vehicle driving training programme for local youths in Joda region of Keonjhar district for the past 12 years.

So far, about 600 youths from Joda, Bamebari, Khondbond, Jalhari, Bichakundi and nearby places have been trained through this comprehensive Heavy Motor Vehicle and Light Motor Vehicle (HMV/LMV) skill training and development programme.

The training is being imparted in partnership with Society for Government of Odisha – Ashok Leyland HMV Driver Training Institute in Chhatia, Cuttack.

As part of the programme, TSF is providing training in HMV/LMV driving by conducting 21-day and 31-day residential programmes. The training incorporates theoretical and practical sessions based on positive driving practices, traffic rules and regulations, appropriate road behaviour, basic vehicle maintenance and emergency handling techniques.

With a handful of operational mines in the region, there is always a pressing need for individuals with necessary skills to operate light and heavy motor vehicles efficiently. This programme helps develop a pool of high-quality drivers who can find gainful employment within the transportation and logistics industry.

Janti Moni Mohanti of Hudi Sahi, Joda, is employed as an HMV driver at JSW mines. She said, “LMV training facilitated by TSF changed my life and propelled me towards a better future.”

Currently employed at Thriveni mine as an HMV driver, Reena Nanda of Joda said, "I am thankful to TSF for creating skill development opportunities for women like us. As housewives, we often confine ourselves to our homes, thinking that our lives revolve around the kitchen. But, now we have been able to bring significant change in society by upskilling ourselves."