Turf work at hockey stadium halfway completed

Jharsuguda: With significant efforts from the State government, district administration and District Hockey Association, installation of the turf at the stadium in Hansamura Katapali has reached the halfway mark, a major step forward for development of hockey in Jharsuguda. The laying of astro-turf is expected to be completed before March.

The 2nd All-India 5-a-side Sub-Junior Girls’ Competition has been decided to be held in the first week of March. Along with this, school and club competitions will also be held.

Meanwhile, a letter requesting the establishment of Khelo India hockey hostel in Jharsuguda has been sent to the Department of Sports, following approval from State Sports Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jhadav and District Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan.

Recognising the growing interest in hockey among boys and girls in the district, hockey sticks and other equipment have been provided to 15 schools in the district. In January, hockey equipment will be provided to OPM Girls’ School in Brajrajnagar, SSD Banjhari, Orient Colliery-Brajrajnagar, Government School-Gandaghora, Regional Government School-Murlipali and Government School-Pithinda by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari. Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy has given his approval for the construction of a hockey stadium in Laikera block.

In the last for years, 480 hockey players from Jharsuguda district have participated in the district-level hockey competition. Boys and girls from 40 schools and colleges from the district are participating in the State-level hockey competition in sub-junior, junior and senior categories. In 2023-2024, two girls from the district represented Odisha in the inter-State school competition while three boys represented the State in the ICCA inter-State school competition.