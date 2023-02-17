Two Arrested For Breaking Into BJP Lawmaker's Office In Delhi

Police authorities stated that on Friday, a 21-year-old man and a minor had been detained after an alleged break-in at the office of BJP Lawmaker Om Prakash Sharma. From the Vishwas Nagar district, Mr. Sharma is an MLA.



On February 10, police were informed of a theft at Mr. Sharma's office next to the Karkardooma court traffic light.

Niranjan, the complainant, claims that he shut down the office on February 9 at about three o'clock. According to the authorities, when he opened it the following morning, he discovered a window shattered and other goods had been taken.



CCTV footage while conducting their investigation and discovered two people wandering around. According to deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena, they were later identified and apprehended. Police examined the area'sfootage while conducting their investigation and discovered two people wandering around. According to deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena, they were later identified and apprehended.

The police claimed that the accused, including Shekhar alias Manish Bhaskar, a resident of NSA Colony in Vishwas Nagar, stated that they prowl the streets at night looking for closed homes and businesses to target.

They claimed that Shekhar had previously been involved in a case that had been filed at the police station in Anand Vihar. A crockery set, two televisions, five water taps, a water motor, and other items were found in the accused's hands.