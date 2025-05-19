Two Arrested for Planning to Bomb Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Police from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have arrested two men, Siraj and Sameer, who were planning to carry out bomb blasts in the two states. The police found materials used to make bombs with them.

Siraj is from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Sameer is from Bhoiguda in Hyderabad. They were arrested after the police got information about their plans. The two men were working with people from another country, who were giving them instructions.

The police first arrested Siraj in Vizianagaram and found explosive materials like ammonia, sulfur, and aluminum powder at his house. After questioning him, the police arrested Sameer in Hyderabad and took him to Vizianagaram. Both men were sent to jail for 14 days.

Siraj and Sameer formed a group called Al Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM), with Siraj as the leader and Sameer as his assistant. They were getting help from a person in Saudi Arabia, who was giving them orders through Instagram. Siraj had moved to Hyderabad, saying he was preparing for exams, but he met with Sameer many times to plan their attacks. They planned to do a test bomb blast first and then carry out more attacks.

They wanted to bomb different places in India and were getting the chemicals and information needed to make bombs. The police are still investigating and trying to stop any future attacks.