Two Congress workers clash at party office in Bhopal, show-cause notices issued

Bhopal : Two Congress workers engaged in a clash at party headquarters in Bhopal, prompting the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to issue show-cause notices to them.

The incident occurred on Monday, and a video of the shameful act of the Congress workers went viral on social media. The dispute broke out after spokesperson Shaharyar Khan made allegations against Pradeep Ahirwar, claiming that the latter had been verbally abusing former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh over ticket distribution in the last Assembly polls.



The viral clip shows that some other party office-bearers attempted to stop the fight, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Additionally, an officer-bearer, who tried to intervene and pacify the violent groups, was eventually kicked out.

The MP Congress vice-president (organization) Rajiv Singh, acting on the instructions of the state party chief Jitu Patwari, has issued show-cause notices to both the leaders involved in the abusive and physical battle within the MP Congress headquarters.

“Your shameful act is against the party’s discipline and you both (Pradeep Ahirwar and Shaharyar Khan) are asked to submit your response in the next one week, and if the reply isn’t found satisfactory, you may be removed from the party,” the notice issued by MPCC stated.



In the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls held on November 17 last year, BJP won 163 out of 230 seats in the state, while the Congress party won 66 seats and the Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat.

The Congress fought the election under the leadership of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, while Digvijaya Singh played an integral role.

It came days after national Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma during an interaction with a news channel, had made certain derogatory remarks against Kamal Nath, wondering whether he was aligning with the BJP during elections, and said there should have been introspection by the party leadership into his actions during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

