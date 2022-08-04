Two die after drinking hooch in Bihar's Saran

Patna: Two persons died and four others lost their eyesight after they consumed poisonous liquor in Bihar's Saran district on Thursday, police said.

This was the second incident of hooch tragedy in the last three days.

On Monday, two persons lost their lives and four others fell critically ill in Jivpur village under Patepur police station.

The latest hooch tragedy occurred in Dhanuk Toli village under Maker police station on Wednesday night. Following the incident, a team of the Health Department reached the village to take control of the situation.

The deceased are identified as Chandan Mahto, 35, and Kamal Mahto, 60.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims have consumed spurious liquor in different places and returned to their respective homes. Their health deteriorated on Wednesday night and they were taken to the Sadar hospital in Chapra for treatment. Two of them died during the treatment while four others complained of low visibility and blindness in their eyes.

The villagers took the critically ill patients to Sadar hospital Chapra and PMCH Patna for the treatment.