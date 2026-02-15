Two held for exploiting migrant workers

Berhampur: Odisha Police arrested two persons, including a man from Tamil Nadu, for allegedly exploiting three migrant workers from Ganjam district after trafficking them, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Khirod Tandi (28) of Palnagar in Bolangir district, currently residing at Mangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, and Karthi (24) of Nagaratham in Tamil Nadu.

The duo was arrested from Karumathampatti in Coimbatore after the victims were rescued. They were brought to Berhampur on remand and produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Digapahandi, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

Inquiry revealed that the accused lured the migrant labourers from a railway station in Tamil Nadu with promises of higher wages, but exploited them by denying adequate food and wages and confining them in a room in Tiruppur district, the SP said. They also allegedly assaulted the workers.

The victims were identified as B Budu Reddy (32), B Purna Reddy (30) and S Dhoba Reddy (31), all residents of Laxmi Narayanpur under Digaphandi block. They were rescued by a police team of Digapahandi with the help of Tamil Nadu Police from Nagapattinam on February 11.