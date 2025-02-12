Two killed, eight injured as vehicle rams into stationary truck in Bihar's Rohtas

Patna: Two people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Gorhat village under Shivsagar police station on NH 19 when a Sports Utility Vehicle rammed into a stationary truck from behind at 5.30 a.m.

Local villagers rushed to the spot and informed police about the accident.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Local police also arrived at the scene soon after the accident and launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Preliminary probe suggest that the driver may have failed to notice the stationary truck or he might have dozed off, leading to the collision.

The victims were returning from a holy dip at Triveni Sangam when the tragedy struck.

The deceased were identified as Jeetu Das, a resident of Tironga, 24 Parganas, West Bengal and Lakshmi Chakraborty, a resident of Tironga, 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The injured were identified as Trisha Das, Indu Das, Pallav Banerjee, Roshan Ghosh and Ujjwal Das, Umar Farooq, Ansar Ali and one more person.

Upon receiving information, Shivsagar police rushed to the spot and, with the help of locals, shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The critically injured have been referred to a higher medical facility.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of Shivsagar police station said: "We have rushed the injured persons to Sadar Hospital Sasaram and two of them were referred to a higher centre at Jamuhar Medical College for treatment. Their conditions are said to be critical."

Earlier on February 11, a tragic road accident in Kaimur district resulted in the death of three people, including a woman, while two others sustained injuries.