Two Killed Four injured in Manipur shootout

Representational Image
Representational Image

Imphal: At least two people were killed and four others injured during a shootout between two armed groups in Manipur's Bishnupur-Churachandpur border areas on Friday, officials said.

Imphal: At least two people were killed and four others injured during a shootout between two armed groups in Manipur's Bishnupur-Churachandpur border areas on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place early morning near the Phougakchao Ikhai village.

The injured people have been taken to the Churachandpur hospital.

Para-military and Manipur armed police personnel immediately rushed to the area and launched a search operation to nab the armed cadres.

Further details are awaited.

