Two Maharashtra Women set an example in education

Ahmednagar: If politicians want, they can rise above political considerations and help people especially women to g et inspired and educated. This was proved by an experiment taken up by MLA Satyajit Tambe who along with a two time corporator Pramilal Abhang from Sangamner made two women get educated and learn skills to stand on their own feet. They feel that such attempts were more beneficial than freebies.

According to Tambe he spoke to Bharti Bhagat, who passed class 10 this year. Bhartitai said, 'After passing the seventh standard, I got married and had children soon after. Although I enjoyed raising them, the feeling that it is necessary to pass the 10th standard was always playing on my mind," she said.



Bhartitai said, she completed her education by attending night school. She said though there was a possibility of appearing directly for class X exam, she wanted to learn systematically and hence she cleared all exams from class VII to class X. She credited her husband for supporting her in her efforts.



“My daughter had come home during the last days of her pregnancy which clashed with my board exams. Her baby cried a lot throughout the night. I used to study after the baby slept. My daughter also helped me in revision of the syllabus,” tai added.



Tambe said there was another lady, Pramilatai. She did not realise the importance at first. She got married after passing the seventh standard. Pramilatai's mother regretted that she could not give formal education to her daughter. Instead, she sent her to tailoring classes and got her a sewing machine.



Pramilatai while watching TV saw the success story of Bharti which was narrated by the MLA. This kindled the thought of she too achieve something and she chose to become a political literate. Her husband also encouraged her and supported her. She contested as a corporator in her ward and got elected.

