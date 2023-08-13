Two women officers to assist PM in unfurling National Flag at Red Fort

New Delhi: Two women officers Major Nikita Nair and Major Jasmine Kaur will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unfurling the National Flag at Red Fort on Independence Day. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial), the ministry of defence (MoD) said on Sunday.

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister, on I-Day, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

According to the ministry, the Guard of Honour contingent, for the Prime Minister, will consist of one officer and 25 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police and one officer and 24 personnel from Navy.

"After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, Army, Navy and Air Force chief. The GoC, Delhi area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to unfurl the National Flag," MoD officials added.

PM will unfurl, the Tricolour and then he will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 20 Other Ranks, will play the National Anthem during the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Band will be conducted by Naib Subedar Jatinder Singh.

The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 128 Other Ranks from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present Rashtriya Salute at the time of unfurling of the National Flag by the Prime Minister. Major Abhinav Detha from the Army will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard, the ministry added.

"After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation. At the conclusion of the speech of the Prime Minister, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem. One thousand one hundred boy and girl NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will take part in this festival of National Fervour. Bleachers have been installed at the Gyanpath, on which the cadets would be seated in official white dress," the official said.

The defence ministry said that the Indian Army is the coordinating service this year. All official invites have been sent online through aamantran portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in). 17,000 e-invitation cards have been issued through the portal, they added.