Live
- Prabhas returns to India after a long trip
- Gatka inclusion in national games to give boost worldwide: Asian body
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing forest conservation bill amid oppn protest over Manipur
- Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
- ‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
- The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
- Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
- It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
- Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy
Just In
Gatka inclusion in national games to give boost worldwide: Asian body
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing forest conservation bill amid oppn protest over Manipur
Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
Two women teachers run over by train in Bihar's Aurangabad
Highlights
Two women teachers were killed after being run over by a train in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Wednesday.
Patna: Two women teachers were killed after being run over by a train in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Wednesday.
According to sources, the mishap took place when they were crossing the railway track on their way to school at Gamhari crossing under Feser police station on Gaya-Deen Dayal Upadhyay rail section around 7.30 a.m.
The deceased have been identified as Meera Kumari (35) and Savita Kumari (38) working at Gamhari middle school.
The families of the deceased were informed and the bodies sent for post-mortem.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS