UGC nod to pursue 2 degree courses simultaneously

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday said students will now be able to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed the media in a virtual press conference that students can pursue two degree programmes simultaneously either from same university or different universities

"As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two-degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities," Kumar said at the press conference.

Earlier the students were allowed to pursue a single undergraduate programme across the country. The decision will provide students a chance to study multiple subjects from different faculties at the same or other institutes.

The commission will soon issue detailed guidelines in this regard, the UGC chairman added.

The UGC had earlier asked all higher education institutions to award degrees to all successful students within the prescribed period of 180 days of eligibility.

In a letter to all vice-chancellors of universities and college principals, the UGC also stated that it will take punitive action against universities that fail to award degrees in accordance with UGC regulations.



"With the rapid increase in demand for high-quality higher education and the limitation of only enrolling about 3 per cent of students on physical campuses, there have been many developments in the fields of open and distance learning, as well as online education. Many universities are now offering both offline and online programmes," said Kumar.