ULB Polls Held Peacefully: CM Naveen Patnaik votes in urban local body polls

ULB Polls HELD PEACEFULLY
ULB Polls HELD PEACEFULLY

Highlights

Urban Local Body polls passed off peacefully on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other prominent leaders exercised their franchise.

Bhubaneswar: Urban Local Body polls passed off peacefully on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other prominent leaders exercised their franchise.

Chief Minister voted at a polling booth at Aerodrome UP School in ward 53 in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). Naveen walked to the polling booth from his residence to vote.

The IT secretary V K Pandian and his wife Mission Shakti secretary Sujata R. Karthikeyan also cast their votes at a model booth in unit 6 in the BMC. Polling was held in 109 ULBs, including three municipal corporations– Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur. As many as 6,411 candidates are in the fray.

While 569 are contesting for posts of chairperson/ mayor, 5,842 are eyeing councillor /corporator posts. Over 40.55 lakh persons are eligible to vote. The results will be declared on March 26.

