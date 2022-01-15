  • Menu
Unabated cold wave continues in J&K, Ladakh
Unabated cold wave continues in J&K, Ladakh (Photo/IANS)

Srinagar: Intense cold wave continued in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as morning fog covered most parts of Jammu city and its adjoining areas.

An official of the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) said cold wave continued in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as morning fog added to the chilly conditions in Jammu city and its adjoining areas.

Srinagar recorded minus 4.5 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 11.4 and Gulmarg minus 9.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered 27.6, Leh minus 16.3 and Kargil minus 18.6 as the minimum.

Jammu recorded 7.7, Katra 5.0, Batote 1.5, Banihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

