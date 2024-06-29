Uncertainty looms over 19 new Raj districts formed during Ashok Gehlot's tenure

Jaipur: Uncertainty is looming over 19 new districts in Rajasthan created under the tenure of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year with present Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma approving the formation of a committee under retired IAS officer Lalit K. Panwar to look into their status.

Sources said the Rajasthan government could cancel the status of around a dozen districts for not fitting the criteria regarding demarcation and population.

The Panwar committee will submit a report to the Cabinet sub-committee constituted earlier this under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa for reviewing the status of the 19 districts and three divisions.

The previous government had formed 19 new districts last year, taking the total number of districts in the state to 50.

The process to form three more districts was also initiated, but the present state government led by CM Sharma has informed the Assembly that due to the dissolution of the Ramlubhaya committee, no further action will be taken on the proposal.

Sources confirmed that there are about 12 districts that do not fulfil the criteria of a separate district status in terms of demarcation and population, as per the records of the Revenue Department.

The districts are -- Dudu (Jaipur), Khairthal-Tijara (Alwar), Shahpura (Bhilwara), Sanchore (Jalore), Deeg (Bharatpur), Gangapur City (Sawai Madhopur), Kotputli-Bahror (Jaipur), Salumber (Udaipur), Neemkathana (Sikar), Kekri (Ajmer), Anupgarh (Bikaner), and Phalodi City (Jodhpur).