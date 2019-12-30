Unexpectable of 2019!

Narendra Modi:





"Experts were re-thinking (on Balakot) the strike due to bad weather, but I said that so much cloud cover and rains could help us avoid Pakistan's radar."



Yogi Adityanath:





The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stirred a major row by calling the armed forces 'Modiji ki Sena (Modi ji's forces),' earning himself a warning from the Election Commission.



Amit Shah:





"If he (Farooq Abdullah under house arrest) doesn't want to come to Lok Sabha, we can't bring him here pointing kanpatti par gun (gun on temple)"



Rahul Gandhi:





The former Congress president raised the cry of 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai (the watchman is a thief),' targeting PM Modi over the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal.



The slogan fell flat as not only was the Congress routed in the General Elections. The Supreme Court also chided him. Rahul also India 'the world's rape capital' and saying that 'Make in India has now become Rape in India.' In 2013, Modi had said "Delhi is the rape capital of India."

Sam Pitroda:





Chief of the Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, made a rather casual remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots when he said 'Hua to Hua' (whatever happened, happened) in response to a question on the same.



Azam Khan:





The SP leader made one of the most shameful comments of the year when, talking about his rival from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency, then-newly inducted BJP leader Jaya Prada, he said, "I realised, in just 17 days, that she wears Khaki underwear."



The remark, made in reference to the colour of shorts of RSS members, brought him an FIR, as well as a 48-hour poll campaign ban.

Jaya Bachchan:





The legendary former Bollywood actress, who, like Azam Khan, belongs to the SP, proposed in the Rajya Sabha that 'rapists should be lynched publically.'



The remark was made during a discussion in the upper house on the gruesome Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case and women's safety in general.

Godse celebrated on 150th birth anniversary of Bapu





Political rise of terror-accused Pragya Singh Thakur hogged headlines. She said former 26/11 Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare died during the Mumbai terror attack as she had "cursed" him for 'torturing' her after her arrest in the Malegaon blast case.



She was forced to apologise over the statement, but followed it up with another shocker when she termed Nathuram Godse, assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as a "patriot".

She repeated the same in Parliament, forcing her party BJP to opologise, on the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi.