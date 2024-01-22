Unexpected Resignation Shakes JDU Just Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration

In a surprising turn of events, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) faced internal turmoil just moments before the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. The chaos ensued as JDU spokesperson Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh bid farewell to the party, invoking the name of Lord Ram. Dr. Sunil, a renowned ophthalmologist and a prominent figure within the party, submitted his resignation from both his primary membership and the position of spokesperson, creating shockwaves across the political landscape.



The resignation, formally sent to the state president of JDU, marks a significant and unexpected development within the party. Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh's departure raises questions about the internal dynamics of JDU, particularly at a time when the party is poised for a crucial political moment with the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Dr. Sunil's decision to step down just before the historic event has added an element of intrigue to the unfolding political scenario. As a respected spokesperson, his resignation comes as a surprise, and the reasons behind this sudden move are yet to be disclosed.

The unexpected departure of Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh has sparked speculation and discussions about the internal workings of JDU. The timing of this resignation, on the eve of the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Temple, has fueled curiosity about the factors that might have led to such a decision.

While Dr. Sunil's resignation has created ripples within JDU, the party now faces the challenge of managing internal dynamics amid this unexpected shake-up. Political observers are closely watching for further developments and reactions from party leaders in the aftermath of this surprising turn of events.

As the political landscape in Bihar undergoes this unforeseen shift, the impact of Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh's departure on JDU's strategy, unity, and public perception will likely unfold in the coming days. The timing of this resignation has certainly added a layer of complexity to the political narrative surrounding the Ram Temple consecration and has set the stage for heightened scrutiny of JDU's internal affairs.