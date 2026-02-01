Union Budget 2026: Treating Waste as Strategic Infrastructure

Sustainability leaders see Budget 2026 as a turning point for recycling and circular economy.

Radhika Kalia, Managing Director, RLG Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Budget 2026 reflects a clear intent to treat waste as a resource. Rare earth corridors and recycling incentives aligned with the National Critical Minerals Mission will help India build a domestic value chain and reduce dependence on imports.

By linking recycling with manufacturing, logistics, and clean energy goals, the Budget brings recycling closer to being recognised as core industrial infrastructure. Effective execution will be key to unlocking its full potential.