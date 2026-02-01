  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Union Budget 2026: Treating Waste as Strategic Infrastructure

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 3:58 PM IST
Union Budget 2026: Treating Waste as Strategic Infrastructure
X

Sustainability leaders see Budget 2026 as a turning point for recycling and circular economy.

Radhika Kalia, Managing Director, RLG Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Budget 2026 reflects a clear intent to treat waste as a resource. Rare earth corridors and recycling incentives aligned with the National Critical Minerals Mission will help India build a domestic value chain and reduce dependence on imports.

By linking recycling with manufacturing, logistics, and clean energy goals, the Budget brings recycling closer to being recognised as core industrial infrastructure. Effective execution will be key to unlocking its full potential.

Tags

Budget 2026Circular EconomyRecycling and SustainabilityCritical Minerals MissionGreen Manufacturing
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More
LIVE

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget in Lok Sabha

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget in Lok Sabha

National News

More
Share it
X