Union Minister Anurag Thakur Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Corruption, Calls For Accountability

Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, alleging that the once anti-corruption advocate is now entangled in the "quicksand of corruption." Thakur's remarks followed a Delhi court's directive for Kejriwal to attend a hearing on February 17 in response to a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate regarding his failure to comply with summons related to an excise policy case.



"How long will Kejriwal evade serious corruption allegations? It's time for him to face the court," stated Thakur, emphasizing the necessity for Kejriwal's appearance before the judicial proceedings.



Thakur, a senior BJP leader, urged Kejriwal to present the truth in court rather than resorting to baseless accusations aimed at garnering media attention. He highlighted Kejriwal's pattern of disregarding notices from the Enforcement Directorate, culminating in the court's intervention to compel his attendance for interrogation.



"Those who once vocally opposed corruption now find themselves mired in its grasp. Despite receiving not one, but five notices from the ED, Kejriwal chose to ignore them, necessitating the court's intervention," Thakur remarked.



Additionally, Thakur criticized Kejriwal's tendency to make unfounded allegations, only to retract them later in court. He underscored the importance of accountability and integrity, particularly for public figures entrusted with governance and leadership roles.

