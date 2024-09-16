Live
Union minister calls Rahul 'No 1 terrorist'
Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Sikhs during his recent visit to the US, calling him "the number one terrorist of the country" and claiming that "he was not an Indian".
Speaking to reporters, Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying there should be a reward for catching him as he was "the biggest enemy of the country".
"Earlier, they tried to use Muslims, but it did not happen and now they are attempting to divide Sikhs. The most wanted people of the country had given such statements earlier before Rahul Gandhi did. Even those who are terrorists have appreciated Rahul Gandhi's remarks. When such people are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country," said Ravneet Singh Bittu, a former Congressman, who joined the BJP before this year's Lok Sabha polls. "In my opinion, if there should be a reward for catching anyone or the biggest enemy of the country, it is Rahul Gandhi," he said. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi whipped up a political storm with his remarks on the state of religious freedom in India, citing the example of Sikhs, at an event in Virginia in the US.