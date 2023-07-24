Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves various road projects of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday to seek approval for the detailed project report costig Rs 367.35 crore for two lane widening of National Highway No-123 (507) from Damta to barkot connecting Yamunotri Dham.



The chief minister said that this route is an alternative route for chardham yatra. He also discussed various other projects related to road connectivity in Uttarkhand.

Similalry, Dhami urged the Union Minister to construct Khatima-Pilibhit by pass by NHAI. The Chief Minister requested Gadkari to pay the amount under fixed deposit receipt for smotthening the national highways damaged by the calamity located int eh hilly areas of Uttarkhand. To this Gadkari asked him to send the proposal again under flood damage repair.

The Union Minister also gave consent for widening of National Highway 109K. Dhami had urged the Union Minister to approve nomination of Uttarakhand Public Works Department as the construction agency for the geometric improvement of this national highway.

He also directed the officials of the NHAI to expedite the work on the important two lane tunnel project at Mussoorie.