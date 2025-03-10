Union Minister’s ‘refresher course’ barb at Opposition over Rajya Sabha walk-out

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday launched an unsparing criticism of the Opposition over its ‘irresponsible behaviour’ in the Upper House and accused it of demeaning and maligning the democratic institutions with its ‘narrow-minded’ politics.

He also demanded that the Opposition members including the LoP Mallikarjun Kharge be given a ‘refresher course’ in upholding the democratic principles of the Parliament.

Nadda’s scathing critique of the Opposition followed a walk-out by them, after their notices to Deputy House chairman Harivansh for discussion under Rule 267, were turned down.

The BJP President said that the members have developed a habit of giving notices under Rule 267, every morning.

“They don’t want a meaningful debate. Their purpose is to create chaos in the House and derail the proceedings. This behaviour shows that it is nothing but a wicked attempt to damage the institutions, a vicious design to demean the democratic procedures,” he said.

As the Deputy Chairman of the House rejected multiple notices on the first day of the second phase of the Budget Session, the Opposition MPs created chaos and shouted slogans. The attempts to persuade them failed to yield the intended result, following which they staged a walk-out from the House.

Nadda further said that the Opposition wanted to give an impression that either the Centre was being evasive or didn’t want to reply on issues, while also warning them against such a 'disturbing' tendency.

He categorically stated that the Modi government was open to debate and discuss anything and everything under the roof of the House.

Nadda, also the Leader of the House, advised the Opposition benches to follow norms and regulations and not deviate from the democratic principles even when trying to corner the ruling dispensation.

“There are certain rules and regulations that have to be followed. Over the next 10 days, many provisions of the Budget will be debated. All will get their chance to put their views via short-term and long-term discussions,” he said.

“The Opposition members including the LoP Kharge should undergo a refresher course. They should understand the rules and regulations and come forward for a discussion” he said, terming their walk-out as a highly irresponsible move.

“In a way, it is an attempt to malign Parliament and democracy," Nadda added.

Nadda also cited his own example of winning some of his best legislator awards under the Congress regime, when he was the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and asked the opposition members to focus on rules, over drama and rhetoric.